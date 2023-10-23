Group Calls For PMX Not To Attend APEC Meeting In San Francisco

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The war in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine is still ongoing and has claimed many innocent lives. While the world is divided in showing its support, Malaysia continues to stand with Palestine.

Recently, 22 non-governmental organisations (NGO) sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim calling on Malaysia to not proceed with the proposals for closer economic ties with the unless and until the US government changes its policy of blind support for the Zionist regime.

“We also urge you not to attend the APEC meeting in San Francisco this November, which is hosted by the US government. The US government must realise that all its talk about human rights, freedom and liberty rings hollow when it so unquestioningly supports a genocidal Zionist regime,” read the memorandum.

This follows Anwar’s proposed deeper trade and investment ties with the US during the ASEAN-US summit in Jakarta last month.

“Notwithstanding the laudable intentions behind the proposals, a strong and blunt message has to be given to the US government that its unconditional and unquestioning support for the Zionist regime is encouraging genocide to be perpetrated against the Palestinian population of Gaza. That has to stop, lest more innocent lives are lost.”

They however commended Anwar for making a clear, unequivocal support for the Palestinian cause by reaching out and speaking to Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, the governing party of the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

“It cannot be overemphasised that such a move is invaluable in assuring our Palestinian brothers and sisters that their struggle for freedom and justice is foremost in the thoughts of the Malaysian government and people,” the 22 NGOs said.

I had a phone conversation with Hamas Head of Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh yesterday to express Malaysia's unwavering support for the Palestinian people.



Given the dire situation in Gaza, I strongly advocate for the immediate cessation of bombardment and the establishment of… pic.twitter.com/9Ozro8xtC3 — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) October 17, 2023

Touching on the bombing of the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza last week which killed at least 500 Palestinians, the group said it was a “wanton war crime by the Zionists and fully deserves the global condemnation it is getting”.

“It is not a secret that Israeli criminality is brazen because of the blind and unconditional support it receives from the US.”

The memorandum was signed by: BDS Malaysia, SEJAGAT, Pertubuhan Pemuda GEMA Malaysia, Citizens International, ACCIN, Palestinian Cultural Organisation Malaysia (PCOM), Palestinian Progressive Association Malaysia (PPA-M), Al-Quds Foundation Malaysia, Centhra Malaysia, Pertubuhan Mawaddah Malaysia, Persatuan Kebangsaan Pelajar Islam Malaysia (PKPIM), Muslim Volunteer Malaysia, Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM), Global Peace Mission, MyAqsa Defenders, Friends of Palestine (FoP), Muslim Care Malaysia, Pertubuhan Cakna Palestin Malaysia, Yayasan Amal Malaysia, Palestinian Forum Malaysia (PFM), Gerakan Keadilan Monetari and HALUAN.

Stop turning a blind eye

The PM has always shown his support for Palestine and condemned the cruel acts of Zionists in Gaza.

He also voiced his support for Palestine on the international stage while attending the ASEAN Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Saudi Arabia on 20 October 2023.

As reported by Bernama, based on his remarks about Palestine, it appears that he has made it his goal to advocate for the cause and bring more countries to support the cause.

Anwar urged the international community to put an end to the unfair treatment and the barefaced hypocrisy against the Palestinians.

“The international community must no longer turn a blind eye to the atrocities and must address the root causes of the Palestine-Israel conflict. Without exception, human rights must be protected and international law must be upheld,” he said in his speech.

Besides that, he also told the Malaysian media that he was aware of the consequences and anticipates a backlash from Western nations for supporting the Palestinian cause but he will keep highlighting the predicament of the Palestinian people on a global scale.

““Yes..(I know there are) many risks. I don’t have any choice,” he said.

