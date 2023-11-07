TRP
Now Reading
Palestine Protest Marches On Roblox Allegedly Removed, Kids Create 2 More Games
TRP
TRP

Palestine Protest Marches On Roblox Allegedly Removed, Kids Create 2 More Games

Despite facing suspension and having their game removed, the children created two more kids’ marches to support Palestine on Roblox.

by
November 7, 2023

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Previously, Malaysian kids on Roblox were praised for creating their own Palestine Solidarity protest march on the game platform.

These children, who couldn’t join the adults at the protests in real life, created their own space in the game so they could protest safely.

They even managed to gather other children to join them to stand in solidarity with Palestinians.

Their adorable yet meaningful effort was also lauded by the former minister in the prime minister’s department (religious affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri.

READ MORE: Malaysian Kids’ Roblox Palestine Solidarity Gains Worldwide Reaction

READ MORE: [Watch] Young Generation Protest For Palestine In Roblox

Roblox removed the marches from the platform

Sadly, Roblox allegedly removed the kids’ march for Palestine from the gaming platform.

A Twitter user said his daughter told him all the marches disappeared as they were allegedly reported for hate speech and anti-Semitism.

A TRP intern, who’s a regular on Roblox and in her 20s, confirmed that one of the marches, Dataran Tanjung Mas, was removed on 26 October.

Some netizens who joined the march on Roblox said their accounts were suspended a few times.

However, this did not deter the children. They have created two new marches in place despite the hurdles thrown at them.

Netizens criticised Roblox for taking down harmless and wholesome kids’ marches when the company had no qualms with sexually explicit games on the platform.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd