Palestine Protest Marches On Roblox Allegedly Removed, Kids Create 2 More Games

Previously, Malaysian kids on Roblox were praised for creating their own Palestine Solidarity protest march on the game platform.

These children, who couldn’t join the adults at the protests in real life, created their own space in the game so they could protest safely.

They even managed to gather other children to join them to stand in solidarity with Palestinians.

Their adorable yet meaningful effort was also lauded by the former minister in the prime minister’s department (religious affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri.

Roblox removed the marches from the platform

Sadly, Roblox allegedly removed the kids’ march for Palestine from the gaming platform.

A Twitter user said his daughter told him all the marches disappeared as they were allegedly reported for hate speech and anti-Semitism.

Y’all, they took away the kids’ March for Palestine on Roblox game…



My daughter just told me that all the marches are gone…because they were reported for hate speech and antisemitism



How is this even a thing? https://t.co/9sDhk7qghQ — Qaali Hussein, MD (@QaaliHussein1) November 5, 2023

A TRP intern, who’s a regular on Roblox and in her 20s, confirmed that one of the marches, Dataran Tanjung Mas, was removed on 26 October.

Some netizens who joined the march on Roblox said their accounts were suspended a few times.

However, this did not deter the children. They have created two new marches in place despite the hurdles thrown at them.

Netizens criticised Roblox for taking down harmless and wholesome kids’ marches when the company had no qualms with sexually explicit games on the platform.

I saw another post of a kid who was suspended for saying free Palestine 🇵🇸

Wild! — Qaali Hussein, MD (@QaaliHussein1) November 6, 2023

Lol I joined that march every day and got suspended twice in three days (first ever suspension) – once for VERY politely suggesting that the Israel supporters made their own server, and once for saying from the river to the sea — Hashashin (@HashashinTag) November 6, 2023

Roblox be like: "I can excuse grooming and pedophilia but draw the line at an anti genocide protest game" — ultraviolet ✰ (@R0BECCASTEAM) November 6, 2023

this game leaves up rooms where people get away with nsfw/nsfl activity and it takes days if not weeks for sensible action to be taken but this is too far? get real — FLESHFATHER (@gurogaisha) November 6, 2023

How could anyone possibly interpret children showing empathy for a long-oppressed people undergoing ethnic cleansing as somehow antisemitic or hateful? The Roblox marches were so wholesome! 🥺 — Ayla B., MD (@DrAylaSays) November 6, 2023

