Satirical Israeli Account Called Out For Using Malaysian Vid To Portray Palestinians

With what’s happening in Gaza, the public has to contend with and sieve through propaganda online. It doesn’t help when troll or satire pages join in the chaos too.

An Israeli satire Twitter account The Mossad (@TheMossadIL) recently posted a video showing dead bodies wrapped in white cloth and one of the bodies “revived.”

The video was reposted by another Twitter account @DrEliDavid with the caption, “Another miracle! Praise the Lord!”

While it can be viewed as funny since it’s satire, it can also be viewed as dangerous because it makes light of the situation in Gaza and also mislead clueless viewers who are already bombarded with various propaganda online.

We're happy to report his condition has been upgraded to alive. pic.twitter.com/0u7NHLgZbL — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 5, 2023

Nevertheless, netizens quickly chimed in to point out that the video was taken in Malaysia. It was a class to teach people how to handle a dead body according to Muslim rites.

The video was allegedly posted on TikTok on 19 August, about two months before the current Palestine-Israel conflict escalation.

To prevent others from being misled, some people suggested this piece of information be included in the video under Twitter’s Community Notes.

Community Notes is a feature on Twitter that lets people add context to tweets in a bid to combat fake news. It’s not a foolproof method, but it’s allegedly something.

This is from a course on how to manage a dead body in Malaysia. Oh so embarrassing. Zionists keep on lying and lying. Ewww.. — Abah (@chairmanGLC) November 5, 2023

Its Malaysia. The outfit. The scenary. Our mosque always have Janazah Management Course. They teach how to manage dead body. You can even see the pink shirt guy with mic. He must be an instructor. And this tiktok posted 8/19. Way before the war start. pic.twitter.com/2qNg0ggDie — d_mrsPanda🏴‍☠️ (@d_n0112) November 5, 2023

add to community notes 🙏🏼 — Eggo🥞 (@miss_rights) November 6, 2023

@CommunityNotes This needs to be flagged ASAP — will_hunting (@will_hunting) November 6, 2023

Who’s behind @TheMossadIL?

The person running the satirical Twitter account The Mossad (@TheMossaddIL) is an Israeli identified as Shawn Eni. Based on a January 2018 article by Haaretz, Shawn is a Canadian living in the central Israeli city of Modi’in.

He started the account in September 2016 to poke fun at those who blame Mossad, the Israeli espionage agency.

People who are anti-Israel usually blame the Mossad for whatever. Among them stealing shoes, and sharks and vultures. Shawn Eni, the person behind the satirical Twitter account The Mossad

Despite being a parody account, it has managed to fool politicians including groups like Hamas.

