Malaysian Man Allegedly Arrested In Saudi Arabia After Criticising Gov Online

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian man, Saifuddin Amri, was allegedly arrested in Saudi Arabia after he criticised the government on Twitter.

The man’s plight was shared by “Ustaz Addien” on Twitter who claimed to have received the news from Saifuddin’s family.

Ustaz Addien pleaded with the Malaysian government, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, to help the man.

Saifuddin allegedly stayed alone in Saudi Arabia while his wife and children still live in Malaysia.

Tuan Saifuddin Amri, rakyat Malaysia kita ditahan/dipenjara di Arab Saudi sekarang. Mohon bantuan kerajaan untuk berunding atau bantu apa yang patut. Setidaknya bawa pulang beliau sekeluarga dengan selamat. Tolong @anwaribrahim, @MalaysiaMFA, @ZambryOfficial 🇲🇾 — addien90 (@addien90s) November 6, 2023

Saifuddin Amri, a Malaysian citizen is held/arrested in Saudi Arabia now. Ask the government to help in negotiations or in any way they can. At least, safely bring back his family. Ustaz Addien on Twitter

Some netizens urged the Malaysian government to help the man while others thought the punishment was fair.

Tak sangka jdi mcm ni 🥺 ingt dia kena pecat je rupanya kena tangkap sekali. Sy harap pihak kerajaan cuba berunding dgn pihak sana, bawa beliau pulang. Kepada kita, berpada2 komen and kutuk arab saudi, lgi-lagi yg ada kat sana, kang kena tangkap. — Shafiq Suna (@ShafiqSuna) November 6, 2023

buat fitnah kat kerajaan sendiri masih boleh bebas berbunyi lagi. sekali buat perangai sama kat kerajaan lain mmg masak kena gasak dgn pihak berkuasa sana.

susah payah PM & wakil2 kerajaan nego dgn pelbagai kerajaan pasal isu Gaza. sekali ada makhluk terlebih cerdik dok buat hal. — Reez (@drac4ry5) November 6, 2023

What did he tweet about Saudi Arabia that got him into trouble?

Saifuddin Amri’s Twitter account has been deactivated, but netizens managed to screenshot the alleged controversial tweet that landed him in trouble with Saudi Arabian authorities.

In the tweet, Saifuddin allegedly criticised the vice activities he witnessed in the country such as the world of entertainment and that prostitution and liquor were available on the black market.

He also claimed that most of the preachers there are part of the Madkhalis gang that’s loyal to the country’s rulers or monarchs. It’s believed he was also let go from his job due to his tweet.

Screenshot of the alleged controversial tweet by Saifuddin Amri.

At the time of writing, Wisma Putra and the Foreign Affairs Minister have not put out a statement to verify the claims.

Saudi Arabia is known for its strict and unbendable laws against criticism of its government and its leaders. Detractors face harsh punishments, including being thrown in jail.

Among the individuals who faced Saudi Arabia’s punishment was a former preacher of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Saleh Al Talib.

He was accused of delivering a sermon that criticized and denounced concerts and entertainment events in the country. He has been imprisoned since August 2018.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.