[Watch] “Serve You Right” Motorcyclist Scolds Myvi Driver For Driving Recklessly On Highway

A Perodua Myvi driver almost knocked into the motorcyclist before skidding further down the road.

by
November 5, 2023

A Perodua Myvi driver has been criticised for his reckless driving after his car skidded and hit a road barrier on the highway.

In the viral video recorded by a motorcyclist, the white Myvi dangerously sped and changed lanes on the wet road.

The car got close to the back of the lorry and almost hit the motorcyclist when he swerved into the motorcyclist’s lane before speeding off.

Further down the road, the driver lost control of the car, skidded across the lanes, and hit the road barrier. Based on a dashcam recording, the incident took place on 3 November around 6.48pm.

In another clip, the motorcyclist stopped to check on the driver. The young driver looked dazed and shocked when he exited the car. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist told the driver, “Padan muka (serve you right).”

Luckily for the driver, he escaped unhurt and did not harm anyone else on the road. Hopefully, the young driver will learn from this experience and remember to drive responsibly after this.

Netizens said it was satisfying to hear the motorcyclist tell the young driver that it served him right. They pointed out that the driver was lucky not to fall off the elevated highway.

READ MORE: Suspect Who Caused Fatal SUKE Highway Crash Turns Himself In

