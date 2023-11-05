Taiping Policemen Praised For Helping Elderly Man Who Fell Off Bicycle

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two policemen in Taiping, Perak, are praised for helping an elderly man who fell off his bicycle.

According to a Facebook post by Taiping police, the man in his 70s fell off his bicycle after allegedly feeling weak from a dialysis transfusion in Kampung Boyan Taiping on 3 November.

The two policemen in a patrol car – Lance Corporal Ezwan and Constable Thiren – spotted the man and rushed to help him.

After helping the man, he told them he felt tired because he hadn’t eaten. The police officers took him to a coffee shop nearby to get food. They made sure he ate before sending him on his way home.

Netizens were touched by Ezwan and Thiren’s kindness and praised them for being good examples to others.

