Dagestan Residents Dispute Arrival of Israeli Travelers at Local Airport

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Since yesterday, a number of viral social media videos depict disturbances outside a Russian airport.

According to initial reports, this incident unfolded in the Dagestan region upon the discovery that a plane from Tel Aviv had landed there.

As shared on Twitter (@AhmadFaezal4), crowds could be seen amassing at the airport terminal, brandishing Palestinian flags as a form of protest.

Dagestan Residents Voice Their Opposition to the Arrival of Israeli Travellers

As per Al Jazeera, this occurrence on Sunday, 29 October, took place at the Makhachkala International Airport, as local residents protested the arrival of Israeli visitors.

Moreover, members of the public were observed breaching security checkpoints, with some gaining access to the airport’s runway before being halted by security personnel.

Authorities Successfully Secure and Close the Local Airport

Subsequently, the authorities managed to secure and close the Makhachkala International Airport, situated in a predominantly Muslim region.

Meanwhile, a local news report has disclosed that the flight carrying Israeli passengers was operated by the Russian airline, Red Wings.

Office of Israeli Prime Minister Urges Russia to Ensure Safety of Israelis

Meanwhile, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a statement, urging Russia to safeguard the well-being of all Israeli citizens and Jewish individuals, no matter their location, while taking firm action against any instigators of unrest.

For context, Dagestan is a Russian region with a primarily Muslim population, located in the North Caucasus and housing approximately 3.2 million residents along the northwestern Caspian shoreline.

An Israeli Traveller Successfully Registers at a Dagestan Hotel

According to a report from Malaysia Gazette, an individual believed to be an Israeli traveller managed to check in at the Flamingo Hotel in Khasavyurt.

In a shared recording, the crowd can be heard demanding, “Reveal your face, or we will enter the hotel and remove you from there!”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.