[Watch] Kajang Schoolgirl Slaps Classmate For Sharing Her Pic Online Without Consent

A 17-year-old schoolgirl in Kajang was allegedly slapped by a classmate for sharing a picture of her on social media without her consent.

In the viral video, a girl could be seen shouting at and slapping another female student who was sitting down by the table.

The girl claimed the other student uploaded her picture on TikTok without her consent and was enraged it happened.

The victim covered her face and cried while the other classmates avoided them. However, one girl could be seen smiling while looking over.

In another clip, the girl seemingly met the mother of the victim to explain and apologise.

She also admitted that she couldn’t control her emotions then and agreed to have her parents meet with the victim’s mother.

According to the police statement, a report had been lodged by the victim on 21 October. The suspect had also lodged a police report about the matter.

Police investigation revealed that the victim was slapped five times when the suspect interrogated the victim to ask how her photo was in her phone.

The victim claimed that the photo was taken by the suspect herself using her phone.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 since the video was posted on social media.

Section 323 of the Penal Code carries a punishment of imprisonment for up to a year or a fine up to RM2,000, or both.

Section 233 of the CMA carries a fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment for not more than a year, or both.

