Man In Johor Allegedly Wore Pink Tudung To Spy On Women, Nabbed By Cops

Police arrested a 23-year-old local man on suspicion of spying on a woman in the women’s restroom in a Johor shopping mall.

According to the Chief of Seri Alam District Police, Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak, the incident occurred yesterday (22 October) at around 11 am at Kipmart Masai Shopping Mall, Taman Bukit Dahlia, Pasir Gudang, Johor.

The police detained the man with help from the public who apprehended him first. A background check revealed that he doesn’t have a prior criminal record.

Currently, the case is being investigated under Section 377D of the Penal Code, and if found guilty, the offender could face imprisonment of up to two years. The suspect will be remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the Johor Bahru Court today (23 October), for further investigation.

Police also reminded the public not to engage in actions that violate societal norms and the law. If they have information on these incidents, the public should report it to the authorities for further action.

Tudung Wearing Peeping Tom caught for peeping in the women’s toilet

Previously, a video of the Peeping Tom went viral on social media, showing how the man was caught and confessed to doing the crude act.

In the 2-minute video, the peeper was held by another man to prevent him from escaping. A woman’s voice was heard scolding him and asking for his phone password to check the evidence. The man begged to be let go due to shame.

“Come on kak, that’s enough. It’s embarrassing,” he begged.

Another source allegedly stated that the phone had over 40 videos of similar incidents.

Besides that, another man also demanded the peeper to show his shoes and wore the pink tudung back to illustrate his disguise. It appeared that the man was even wearing female shoes and had a henna-painted toenail.

The peeper then confessed that he didn’t know what was wrong with him. He revealed that he was already married and the henna was in fact, painted by his wife.

I don’t know why my brain is like this today. I’m so embarrassed. Peeping Tom

Seram sial! Dah kawin tapi sangap nak skodeng perempuan dalam tandas. Siap pakai tudung semata mata nak skodeng. Malang betul bini dia dapat jantan macam ni. pic.twitter.com/1U95ieLcbi — MALAYSIA MOST VIRAL (@MALAYSIAVIRALLL) October 22, 2023

Netizens condemn his disgusting act

A lot of people chimed in the comment section of the viral video and expressed their thoughts.

Without a doubt, most of them blamed him for the indecent act.

One user said, “If marriage isn’t a solution for you, then what you need is self-control.”

Others sympathized with his wife, saying she must be ashamed of his actions.

A previous similar incident in Indonesia

In August, a similar case was reported in Indonesia where a man dressed in a black abaya, complete with a hijab and niqab (a fabric that covers the face and forehead, except for the eyes) was peeping on a woman.

According to the victim, the man followed her from the toilet to the surau and that’s when she suspected something was wrong. She then asked help from authorities and they revealed that he was indeed a man after removing his disguise.

weh haritu baru je ad kes sama kat indo yg laki berpurdah ikut prempuan salin baju tu.. apa dah jadi do dgn dunia skrg.. 😟😟. pic.twitter.com/B2Pv6pSOiF — nibungaa (@n1bungaa) October 22, 2023

These days, Peeping Toms would go through creative ways to get what they want.

Women are advised to always stay alert and beware of their surroundings, especially if someone follows them in the toilet.

