Wan Azizah In UNGA Photo On Netanyahu’s Instagram Used As Cybertrooper Material

Former PKR politician Badrul Hisham Shaarin or Chegubard posted a clip on TikTok of a screen record of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Instagram feed today.

In the caption, he said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail appeared on “Israeli Prime Minister’s Tok Tok account.”

Meanwhile, in the video itself, he wrote: “Korang tengok jap sapa tu. Aku ni rabun tak nampak la.” (Can you guys see who that is, my eyesight is blurry, I can’t see.)

He also wrote: “Korang kalau ada yang boleh baca tulisan tu tolong translate kat komen, bukan apa nak tau ja perjumpaan apa ni ya.” (If any of you can read the writing, please translate in the comment section, I just want to know what meeting was this.)

He was referring to Netanyahu’s caption which was written in Hebrew.

Also, the screen record was not of Netanyahu’s TokTok (whatever that is), but was clearly his Instagram feed.

As for the language, Instagram has a “see translation” option which would translate the text to English. There is clearly no need for anyone to help Chegubard with the translation, unless he does not understand English.

The photo is also not “shocking” as Dr Wan Azizah, who is the wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, herself had shared the same photo on 21 September on her own official Facebook page. In her caption, Dr Wan Azizah did not single out Sarah Netanyahu, but mentioned that she met the First Lady from many countries “such as Turkey, Bahamas, Tonga, Burundi, Kenya, Suriname, Sri Lanka, and many others.”

The photo in question is a group photo taken in New York City during a reception hosted by First Lady of the United States Jill Biden.

The reception was for the wives of heads of states and governments in conjunction with the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which the entire country knew Anwar attended, with his wife accompanying him on the trip to New York last month (unless of course you’ve been living under a rock).

Chegubard’s post has amassed over 12k views since it was put up.

On Twitter, the same insinuation was made by account @Ratu_Naga who captioned a screen record of Netanyahu’s post: “Mesyuarat PIBG kot.“

Mesyuarat pibg kot pic.twitter.com/mhj5lvjAQj — Ratu Naga (@Ratu_Naga) October 22, 2023

Many pointed out to the Twitter account which has over 6k followers that the event was part of UNGA but the post has not been deleted.

One user said: “Let’s all of us ask Dr Wan Azizah to sue.”

Ratu Naga replied: “Saman lah.” (Sue me.)

What is apparent here is that these posts are not directly accusing Dr Wan Azizah of meeting with Netanyahu or his wife Sara Netanyahu, but it appears to be an attempt to create a negative perception because there is a photo of Dr Wan Azizah in Netanyahu’s Instagram feed.

There are also several Facebook posts creating the same negativity which all popped up today.

This is despite Netanyahu having posted several photos of the reception on 21 September, a month ago.

