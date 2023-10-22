Victim Claims “Bully” Still Hasn’t Paid Them RM4,500 In Compensation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The man who was fined RM4500 for physically assaulting a young student and a few others has allegedly not paid a single cent to the victims.

One of the victims, Yik Cheng, posted on Facebook that the suspect did not pay them. The suspect had also allegedly verbally threatened them and promised them more harm in the future.

Yik Cheng wondered why the man was only charged with deliberate destruction and intentional harm, instead of including menacing threats.

Currently, the victims are slowly recovering from their injuries. They are having difficulty eating as their faces swelled from the assaults.

Yik Cheng said she hopes a nice lawyer can help them pursue justice. The group is considering pursuing civil litigation but is under financial constraints as students.

Previously, the suspect accused a driver of blinding him with the car’s high beams on 14 October. The irate suspect started physically assaulting the driver and his friend.

The suspect also broke the driver’s and his friend’s phones. He then verbally threatened them and promised to beat them up if they encountered each other again.

Wangsa Maju police arrested the man and charged him under Sections 323 and 427 of the Penal Code for intentional harm and deliberate destruction, respectively. He was slapped with an RM4500 fine.

The victims have voiced their fear of returning to campus and the area of Setapak due to the suspect’s threats.

READ MORE: [Watch] Angry Uncle Slaps Two Youngsters On The Street, Pleads Guilty And Fined RM4,500

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.