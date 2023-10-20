[Watch] Angry Uncle Slaps Two Youngsters On The Street, Pleads Guilty And Fined RM4,500

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a shocking incident on the streets of Kuala Lumpur, a middle-aged man unleashed his fury and slapped two young men after being directly illuminated by a car’s high beams.

The assailant faced three charges in court today (20 Oct) and pleaded guilty.

The magistrate court subsequently fined him a total of RM4,500.

The incident occurred on 14 October at around 6 p.m. in the open-air parking space of a shopping mall in Setapak.

Witnesses were in disbelief as the assailant, driven by his dissatisfaction with the blinding headlights, resorted to violence against innocent victims.

The Wangsa Maju police arrested the assailant following the incident.

Intentional Injury, Acts of Aggression, and Property Destruction

As reported by Sin Chew, the initial charge against him stated that while driving his Proton Wira car through Taman Danau Kota, he was involved in a collision with a Nissan Serena car.

Enraged by the encounter, he slapped the driver, not once but twice.

The victim suffered redness and swelling on his cheeks and neck, resulting in charges under Article 323 of the Criminal Code for intentional injury.

Adding to the alarming incident, the second charge revealed that he slapped another man, at the same location.

This act of aggression further violated Article 323 of the Penal Code.

If found guilty under these charges, the man could have faced a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

The third charge brought against him highlighted his deliberate destruction of two iPhones belonging to one of the victims.

This offence fell under Section 427 of the Penal Code and carries a potential sentence of imprisonment ranging from one to five years, a fine, or both.

In response, the court handed down the following sentences: RM1,800 for the first charge, RM1,700 for the second charge, and RM1,000 for the third charge.

Failure to pay these fines would result in imprisonment.

