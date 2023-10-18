Cops Confirm MYAirline Co-Founder Allan Goh And Family Arrested

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

UPDATE

Police confirmed with Sin Chew Daily that the man arrested is the co-founder and majority shareholder of MYAirline Datuk Allan Goh Hwan Hua.

The police have obtained a four-day remand for Goh, his wife, and their son.

Goh also owns private firms Zillion Wealth and Trillion Cove Holdings, which have 88% and 10% respective stakes in the airline.

The remaining 2% share was owned by Rayner Teo, the former MYAirline CEO before stepping down early last week for health reasons.

The police arrested the co-founder of a local airline, along with his 55-year-old wife and 26-year-old son on Tuesday (17 October) evening.

The 57-year-old man with the title of Datuk was a shareholder of the airline. The family was arrested at their residence in Shah Alam at 5.30pm.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the three were detained under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The police will submit remand applications for the trio today (18 October).

