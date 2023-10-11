Man Who Stabbed Woman In Terengganu Laundromat Gets 7 Years’ Jail, 4 Rotan Strokes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The suspect who stabbed a woman in a self-service laundry in Terengganu has been sentenced to 7 years in jail and four strokes of the rotan by the Session Court yesterday (10 October).

According to Astro Awani, 25-year-old Muhammad Faiz Radzali admitted to stabbing the 31-year-old victim in the self-service laundry in Seberang Takir near Kuala Nerus.

He was charged under Section 394 of the Penal Code. The court recommended his prison sentence to begin from the day he was detained on 1 October.

On 30 September, the suspect rushed into the self-laundry service and stabbed a woman in the back with a sharp object, believed to be a pair of scissors. It was believed to be a robbery attempt.

After beating and kicking the victim, the suspect fled in a grey Proton Wira that was parked in front of a convenience store next door.

He was arrested at Kampung Mengabang Telipot around 3.30pm on 1 October and was remanded for four days.

