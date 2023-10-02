Woman Stabbed With Scissors In Terengganu In Stable Condition

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman was stabbed by a man with a sharp weapon at a self-service laundry near Kem Sri Pantai, Seberang Takir, in Terengganu, on Saturday (30 September) around 3pm.

The act caught on CCTV showed the woman walking alone into the shop when a man rushed in behind her and stabbed her on her back. It’s believed he used scissors to stab the victim.

Viewer discretion is advised to view the video below.

Geramnya tengok.. Bukan kata wanita, lelaki pun tak sempat buat apa-apa bila laju dia datang dari belakang macam ni.. Nampak macam orang tempatan.. Semoga cepat ditangkap.. Seeloknya dipukul dulu sebelum serah kepada polis..pic.twitter.com/9LAbJo7REo https://t.co/2zgqJWZRHd — Jalal Misai (@jllmisai) September 30, 2023

Kuala Terengganu police Deputy Chief Superintendent Wan Mohd Zaki Wan Ismail said the 31-year-old victim was then beaten and kicked by the suspect.

The suspect ran away in a grey Proton Wira that was parked in front of a 24-hour convenience store next door.

The victim was sent to the emergency unit at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ) and is now in stable condition.

The case will be investigated under Section 324/393 of the Penal Code.

According to Astro Awani, the 25-year-old suspect was arrested at Kampung Mengabang Telipot around 3.30pm yesterday (1 October).

Mohd Zaki said the suspect is jobless and is being remanded for four days starting 2 October to help with investigations under Sections 324 and 393 of the Penal Code.

Initial investigations revealed that both the victim and the suspect do not know each other.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.