Nga’s “Central Market” Suggestion Slammed, Netizens Say Stick To Pasar Payang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The English versus Bahasa Melayu debate raged on as a federal minister recently made a suggestion that did not sit well with many.

The famous 50-year-old “Pasar Kedai Payang” market in Terengganu had undergone a facelift recently after a redevelopment that cost over RM70 million.

At the project handover ceremony on 28 February, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming expressed hope that the new complex could be rebranded as Central Market at Pasar Payang, Terengganu to serve as a hub for arts, craft, culture and tourism in the state.

This did not sit well with many once it made headlines.

Reacting to the suggestion, Menteri Besar of Terengganu, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said that the state government had no plans to rename the market, as reported by Sinar Harian.

Netizens too were not happy.

A Twitter user said while preserving heritage is essential, renaming it may erase historical identities.

Preserving heritage is essential. Renaming can spark debate as it may erase historical identities. In this case, renaming is not needed. — fiffyarmiza (@blairwen) February 29, 2024

Others slammed the minister with one pointing out that certain matters should be left up to the state.

“That’s Federalism YBM. Federal Government responsibility. Do your work. Let the state do theirs,” the netizen commented.

That's Federalism YBM. Federal Government responsibility. Do your work. Let the state do theirs. Just because the money comes from the Federal Govt, it does gives you the absolute power to change the needs of the people of Terengganu. Consult with the MB so that it's mutual. — Dr Balachandran GK (@DrB_DHPP) February 29, 2024

Tak perlu nak tukar pun, you should have pertahan the heritage, not change it, I don’t support PN, but this time let the state government have their own way. Jaga sensitivity pls, awak tu dari DAP — i am (@thefikrey) February 29, 2024

While many were shooting bullets at the minister over his suggestion, another netizen stated that he understood the purpose behind the proposal, but that it should have been done in states like Sabah and Sarawak.

“But make proposals like that in Sabah, Sarawak and PHBN states only. Others leave the status quo,” the netizen said.

1. Memang betul. Niat YB baik. Tujuan YB utk promosi pelancungan di peringkat antarabangsa.

2. Tapi buat cadangan spt itu di Sabah, Sarawak dan di negeri negeri PHBN shj. Yg lain biarkan status quo. — Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah @ AAA (@AbdulAz67039163) February 29, 2024

Nga responded to the criticism today saying he was open about the state government’s stand on maintaining the name.

While still highlighting that it was a federal government project, Nga said he had no problems accepting the state’s stand.

“I have no problem accepting this decision even though it is a Federal project costing RM70 million. I am fine with that, don’t try to insult me, this is not the culture of Madani Malaysia,” he said in his tweet.

Saya besikap terbuka atas keputusan krjn negeri Terengganu utk kekalkan nama Pasar Payang. Saya tiada masalah utk menerima keputusan ini walaupun ia adalah projek krjn Persekutuan berharga RM70 juta.Naiwaitu saya baik,jgn ada yg cuba cerca mencerca, ini bukan budaya M’sia Madani. pic.twitter.com/EUJbbkNDWH — Nga Kor Ming (@NgaKorMing) February 29, 2024

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.