[Watch] Freak Storm In JB, Chilling Videos Making Rounds On Social Media

Johor Bahru was hit by a freak storm yesterday with captured footages sending chills up people’s spines.

The incident happened around 4pm in the evening, which saw trees uprooted and objects flying.

According to a Facebook post by Komuniti Roda Johor, 12 places in Johor Bahru were affected by the storm including Jalan Ibrahim, Jalan Tebrau, and the bazaar in front of the OCBC Bank.

Videos of the storm have been flooding social media platforms. From the videos that were shared, people were seen taking cover in buildings when the strong storm hit.

The force of the wind was very apparent in these clips, and aa expected, did some damage to infrastructure and vehicles.

According to an article by Buletin TV3, at least six cars were damaged after being hit by fallen trees in the storm.

A team of six personnel and policemen from the Larkin station rushed to the scene after receiving the information, according to a statement released by the Operations Centre of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department.

Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties from the storm.

