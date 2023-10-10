Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Parents are undoubtedly significant figures in one’s life, willing to devote their time and energy to ensure their children’s well-being.

They become pillars of support in times of adversity.

Mother’s Commitment to Aid Paralysed Daughter’s University Journey

A touching story recently emerged when Rosmawati Salleh, 55, made the decision to accompany her paralysed daughter, Nursyuhaila Abdullah, 21, throughout her studies at University of Science Malaysia (USM).

Nursyuhaila had faced health challenges at the age of 15, particularly Tuberculosis (Tibi), which left her with paralysis in both legs up to her waist.

However, this obstacle didn’t deter Nursyuhaila from enrolling as a new student at USM on Sunday, 8 October.

“I’m grateful that my mother is willing to stay with me at USM during my studies. Her assistance is invaluable as the effects of the disease persist,” Nursyuhaila said, as quoted by Harian Metro.

Aside from mobility limitations, she also copes with muscle spasms, making daily tasks a challenge.

The new student revealed that she still requires ongoing treatment at the Rehabilitation Medical Department of Pulau Pinang Hospital due to her health condition.

Comforting Presence of Mother at University

Nursyuhaila, a former student of Maktab Rendah Sains MARA Transkrian, shared that she missed a year of school during her fourth year before transferring to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taman Mutiara Kulim due to her illness.

“At that time, my mother was the one who devoted her time and effort to transport me to and from school. She even assisted me with daily tasks during every break,” she recalled.

In gratitude for her mother’s sacrifices, Nursyuhaila aspires to study diligently and eventually become a lecturer.

Despite her chronic health condition, Nursyuhaila achieved excellent results, scoring 6A in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

To all children, cherish your parents, as life feels incomplete without their presence.

Understanding Tuberculosis

For those less familiar with Tuberculosis, here are some key facts about this health condition.

Tibi is caused by Mycobacterium Tuberculosis bacteria, affecting various body parts, including the spine.

Additionally, Tibi is an infectious disease transmitted through water droplets from coughing or saliva.

Common Tibi symptoms include: Elevated body temperature, back pain, weight loss, brittle bones, headaches, coughing up blood.

