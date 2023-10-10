National Bowler Natasha Roslan’s Gold In Kuwait Ends Malaysia’s 12-Year Drought

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

National bowler Natasha Mohamed Roslan clinched the women’s singles gold medal at the 2013 IBF World Bowling Championships in Salmiya, Kuwait on 9 October.

The 27-year-old lass defeated compatriot Sin Li Jane 2-1 in the best-of-three format at the Kuwait Bowling Sporting Club. Natasha began the final by downing 259 pins compared to Li Jane’s 194.

Li Jane led 238-162 in the second round, but Natasha triumphed in the end with a 185-165 win.

Her win ended Malaysia’s 12-year title drought. The last time a Malaysian won at the championships was in 2011 when Jacqueline Sijore won the women’s singles gold medal in Hong Kong.

Li Jane brought home the silver medal for Malaysia while South Korea’s Hong Hae Ni and Son Hye Rin, who lost in the semi-finals, went home with bronze.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh congratulated both Natasha and Li Jane on Facebook.

