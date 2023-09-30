Asian Games: Women’s Squash Team Delivers Malaysia’s Third Gold Medal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s women’s squash team delivered the third gold for Malaysia in the Hangzhou Asian Games at HOC Squash Centre today (30 September).

The Malaysian team – Rachel Arnold, S. Sivasangari, Aira Azman, and Aifa Azman – beat Hong Kong 2-1 in the finals.

The Malaysian men’s team won a bronze after losing 2-0 to India in the semi-finals on Friday (29 September).

In the 2018 edition, the Malaysian women’s team won bronze while the men’s team secured gold.

In this current Hangzhou Asian Games, Malaysian national sailor Nur Shazrin Abdul Latif won Malaysia’s first gold followed by Qabil Ambak in a first-ever win in equestrian.

Malaysia has a 27-medal aim from this game

Malaysia has set a goal to bring back 27 medals from the Hangzhou Asian Games taking place from 23 September to 8 October 2023.

However, the Sports Ministry did not reveal any gold medal target to avoid putting undue pressure on the national contingent.

Malaysia already “lost” 12 medals after some games did not make the programme for Hangzhou this time around.

Some of the excluded games include bowling and pencak silat.

