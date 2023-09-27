Nur Shazrin Wins Malaysia’s First Asian Games Gold At Hangzhou

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sailor Nur Shazrin Latif won Malaysia’s first gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games today (27 September).

Nur Shazrin won the ILCA 6 gold at the Xiangshan Sailing Centre after completing 11 races with a net point of 25 points.

Race 12 of the women’s ILCA 6 single-handed dinghy was cancelled due to poor wind conditions at the sailing centre.

Hong Kong’s Stephanie Norton finished second with 37 net points, while Singapore’s Victoria Chan won bronze with 38 points.

The gold effectively secures the Johor athlete a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the same event, based on merit.

Nur Shazrin previously won bronze at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Games.

