[Watch] Lee Zii Jia’s Asian Games Journey Ends In Heartbreak As Prannoy Clinches Epic Battle

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Lee Zii Jia, the world No. 16 in men’s singles badminton, suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the quarter-finals of the Asian Games.

He lost to world No. 7 H.S. Prannoy from India in an epic battle that lasted 78 minutes in Hangzhou on Thursday.

The Malaysian player was leading 20-18 and was on the verge of victory, which could have ended Malaysia’s wait for a medal since the 2014 edition.

However, Prannoy made a stunning comeback and won the match with a score of 21-16, 21-23, 22-20.

Lee, who defeated world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in his previous game, was commendable as he put up a tough fight and even overturned a 20-18 deficit in the second game to force a rubber game.

Prannoy’s hard-fought victory showed that he had managed to shrug off a back injury fear, which had sidelined him from India’s men’s team final with China last Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei were eliminated in the mixed doubles quarter-finals after losing to top seeds and defending champions Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong with a score of 21-14, 23-21.

The nation will now look to women’s doubles Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah and doubles Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, who also qualified for the quarter-finals.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.