Mystery Of Missing Negeri Sembilan Man Ends With 3 Friends Charged With His Murder

Three men were charged with the murder of their friend, R. Darvnrajh, at the Magistrate’s Court today (27 September).

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code. Upon conviction, it carries the death sentence or maximum prison term of 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of cane.

No plea was recorded when the charges were read to A.A Dinesh, R.C Veeraganeish and V. Sasikumar before Magistrate Nurul Bahiyah Kamaluddin.

The three men, all aged 25, had allegedly caused the death of 24-year-old R. Darvnrajh between 5.24am and 9am close to an open area near an oil palm plantation in Kemuning, Pulau Sebang on 10 September.

The court has fixed 27 October for next mention.

Where the body of the victim was found. Image: TRP File

What happened to R. Darvnrajh?

On 9 September, R. Darvnrajh went to a movie with his 17-year-old younger sibling and his friends.

His mother, Vathma, was reluctant to let him out of the house but relented after much coaxing from her husband and kids.

However, Vathma realized her eldest son did not return home when she got home in Tampin around 2.30am on 10 September.

The family lodged a missing persons report at the nearest police station on the same day.

On 16 September, members of the public found an unidentified human body infested with maggots and rotting in the bushes around 10am.

Melaka police chief Deputy Comm Datuk Zainol Samah said on 18 September that the post-mortem showed the victim suffered severe injuries to his head and stab wounds on his body.

It’s believed the victim was killed elsewhere before his body was dumped at Pulau Sebang, Melaka.

Vathma said the murder of her son could be over money since R. Darvnrajh sold his Yamaha 125Z motorcycle for RM4,000 but the money couldn’t be found at home in Taman Bukit Ria, Tampin.

She believed he took the cash with him before his untimely demise.

It all started from a feud last year

Initial investigations revealed that the murder stemmed from a longstanding feud.

The suspects had been arrested before after the victim’s family lodged a police report about the group playing fireworks during the family’s Deepavali celebration last year.

According to Kosmo, the suspects went for drinks at Taman Indah around 11.30pm on 9 September.

As they were about to head home, they bumped into R. Darvnrajh at Taman Mutiara around 5.30am.

The suspect invited R. Darvnrajh to drink in his car with him. The suspect then started hitting the victim with his hands before bringing the victim to Kemuning.

Once at Kemuning, they forced Darvnrajh out of the car while another suspect brought out a long parang from the car boot. They slashed and stabbed the victim before leaving him at the location.

