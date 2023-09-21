List Of Banned Songs In Indian Pub Is Fake, Says Perak Police

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently a list of songs banned from playing in Indian clubs in the state of Perak has been circulating on WhatsApp. The songs that have been listed were claimed to have elements of gangsterism.

However, this has been dismissed by the state police.

The list that has been circulating on social media, according to state police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, is fake.

“The list is not true and is a fake. We are investigating (who spread the list),” he said to Malaysiakini via WhatsApp.

The list had an emblem of the Royal Malaysian Police and stated that if the premises are found to be playing these songs, their operating licences can be revoked and action will be taken against the owner and visitors of the premises when a raid is conducted.

Furthermore, the fake list was attributed to the D7 (Anti-Vice, Gambling, and Secret Societies) division of the Perak police headquarters.

There were around 20 songs that were on the list which included some famous Kollywood (Tamil Cinema Industry) songs.

Two of the songs that might have shocked many who saw the list were the two Rajinikanth songs, Autokaaran and Ra Ra Ramiyaa from his cult movie Baasha.

The reason people were surprised was that these two songs were based on life values.

Other than that, there were also some duet songs on the list which is still a hit after many years since it was released.

Some songs were by local artists which have been played in clubs and pubs for many years.

Thus, it is safe to say that whoever made the list and circulated it have disrespected the Perak state police force and the artists who wrote the songs.

