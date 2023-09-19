[Watch] Woman Argues With Caterer, Tried To Tapau Food Before Wedding Reception Starts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The practice of tapau-ing leftover food is a popular method to prevent food wastage. As such, this has been encouraged at weddings and even when we eat out.

However, it seemed like a woman took the practice above and beyond when she was caught on video arguing with caterers at a wedding.

In the video, the woman wanted to tapau the catered food before the wedding reception started. The caption on the video said it was only 10.30am and the woman had already eaten before asking for takeaways.

The woman brought out the empty containers and placed them on the table but the two staff manning the food table politely declined.

He (the host) has already paid. I am sure you could tapau (pack) one or two packets for me. The woman in the video

The staff explained to the woman that they would happily help her tapau the food after the wedding reception.

They also told her that they were not allowed to act on their own accord and they had to speak to their manager and the host first.

The woman continued arguing with the staff to let her bring the food home.

Buat kecoh nak bungkus lauk pengantin siap dah standby bekas 😌 📹 wan_takaful pic.twitter.com/XKBMB7VZIV — 🇲🇾 (@localrkyt) September 16, 2023

Her antics attracted 2.7 million video views and amused comments from netizens.

A netizen pointed out that the culture of packing food is to pack leftover food after the event. Unfortunately, the practice has been abused by irresponsible or naive individuals.

Based on the comments, this phenomenon is not as rare as it seems. Some said this has happened at their weddings before and they have found aunties secretly hiding food in cupboards to be brought home later.

Someone jokingly asked for the woman’s contact details and said she was banned from their wedding.

Some people are more forgiving and said maybe the food was needed to feed the women’s children at home. They pointed out that she only asked for two packs of food.

Meanwhile, another person said the host is usually more than happy for guests to pack leftover food after the reception, but it’s courteous to seek permission first.

Setuju. Ni majlis pun baru nak start sibuk sibuk nak bungkus 😂😂. Dulu pernah kerja catering, kadang kesian kat owner rumah sampai takcukup lauk terpaksa beli lauk dekat kedai luar. — واوا (@azwafateeha) September 16, 2023

Nampak staged tapi situasi gini real. Teringat my sister’s wedding years ago. Orang tengah ramai makan kenduri, bila mama ke dapur tengok ada sorang makcik ni sibuk duk bungkus makanan siap sorok dalam almari lagi. Lepas kena jerkah, baru unpack balik lauk banyak dia ambik tu. https://t.co/VwghDaMOGf — Ikhwan (@JatIkhwan) September 17, 2023

Dekat area rumah ada sorang makcik ni, kalau ada kenduri dijemput ke tak dia akan pegi jugak lepastu akan mintak tapau, segala doorgift ke bunga telur ke dia nak serba satu untuk dia. Selagi tak dapat semua dia takkan balik. Nasib la hantaran i dia tak minta sekali 😅 — Mak Ngah (@nour_syanouril) September 16, 2023

I dh biasa kena camni, sbb kita buat catering, serve lauk semua,majlis belum mula mmg nak tapau.Kita cakap elok2,dia marah balik,tapau utk mkn mlm katanya.kita saje lah cakap xde plastik, eh!dia kuar dr beg dia ya plastik dr rumah.klu disendukkan pun kena jeling kata sikitlah. — Ann Medina (@AnnMikael) September 16, 2023

Ambil nama, dan contact number makcik ni. She is totally banned from any jemputan kenduri majlis.😭😂 — Zafran | PruBSN | Wedding Template (@zafranmustafa) September 16, 2023

kasi la tapau, mungkin nak beri anak2nya makan di rumah. kita x tau kesusahan orang. 2 bungkus je. — Rusty Blade (@PisauKarat) September 17, 2023

Time wedding my sister n my twin, ade je yg ckp “eh sedapnye ni” n my mom sroh catering bungkus kn skit. Minta izin tuan majlis! Usually org tak reject, gerenti bg punye. — Addie Cat 🦑 (@aiden_crayden) September 16, 2023

