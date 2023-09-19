TRP
[Watch] Woman Argues With Caterer, Tried To Tapau Food Before Wedding Reception Starts

The woman said the food was already paid for by the host and asked for two packs of food.

September 19, 2023
For illustration purposes

The practice of tapau-ing leftover food is a popular method to prevent food wastage. As such, this has been encouraged at weddings and even when we eat out.

However, it seemed like a woman took the practice above and beyond when she was caught on video arguing with caterers at a wedding.

In the video, the woman wanted to tapau the catered food before the wedding reception started. The caption on the video said it was only 10.30am and the woman had already eaten before asking for takeaways.

The woman brought out the empty containers and placed them on the table but the two staff manning the food table politely declined.

He (the host) has already paid. I am sure you could tapau (pack) one or two packets for me.

The woman in the video

The staff explained to the woman that they would happily help her tapau the food after the wedding reception.

They also told her that they were not allowed to act on their own accord and they had to speak to their manager and the host first.

The woman continued arguing with the staff to let her bring the food home.

Her antics attracted 2.7 million video views and amused comments from netizens.

A netizen pointed out that the culture of packing food is to pack leftover food after the event. Unfortunately, the practice has been abused by irresponsible or naive individuals.

Based on the comments, this phenomenon is not as rare as it seems. Some said this has happened at their weddings before and they have found aunties secretly hiding food in cupboards to be brought home later.

Someone jokingly asked for the woman’s contact details and said she was banned from their wedding.

Some people are more forgiving and said maybe the food was needed to feed the women’s children at home. They pointed out that she only asked for two packs of food.

Meanwhile, another person said the host is usually more than happy for guests to pack leftover food after the reception, but it’s courteous to seek permission first.

