Kelantan Man Shot To Death In Pickup Truck Had A Criminal Record

A workshop owner was shot to death while sitting behind the wheel in his Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck yesterday (17 September) in Machang, Kelantan.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Mohd Faiz Zahari, was shot in front of a workshop around 5.30pm at Kampung Hutan Kuin. It was believed he stopped by to buy spare parts.

A witness, Mohd Zulkarnain Abdullah, 27, realized what had happened after hearing three shots in a row.

When he rushed out of his shop to check, he saw two cars speeding away. He found the victim’s lifeless and bloody body in the pickup truck.

Initial investigations found that the victim had a previous criminal record which included drug offences.

Initial findings also found that two unknown men in a white Honda fired a few shots from close range towards the victim.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the motive of the killing is still under investigation.

The victim’s remains were sent to Hospital Machang for post-mortem. The case will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the police or head to the nearest police station.

