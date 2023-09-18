[UPDATED] JPJ Officer Hit By Mat Rempit Trying To Flee From Roadblock: Roadtax Expired Since 2012

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

According to Berita Harian, the suspect has now been remanded for four days starting today (18 Sept).

The remand order was issued by Uthman Abd Ghani from the Port Dickson Magistrate’s Court.

Attemps by motorcycle riders to flee from roadblocks (SJR) are common for those who do not have valid roadtax or those with expired licences. Especially for those “Mat Rempit” who love to participate in illegal races or to modify their motorbikes illegally.

Cases of bikers fleeing roadblocks have been on the rise. Some think they can get away, but truthfully, they are just committing a heavier crime by attempting to run away from the officers on duty.

A JPJ officer was injured when a motorcyclist rammed into him, in an attempt to flee a roadblock yesterday (17 September) at kilometer 28 of the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway at 11 am.

Expired Roadtax, License & Tons of Crime Records

Turns out, the attempt to evade the officers was made for a list of reasons.

According to a statement issued by JPJ, the rider of a Yamaha Y125ZR motorcycle had an expired roadtax (LKM) and does not possess a competent driving license (CDL) since 2012. With that, he also didn’t have an insurance coverage for those 11 years.

Additionally, the investigation found that the rider had two active blacklistst and action has been taken under the Road Transport Act 1987.

For obstructing an officer on duty, the rider was also handed over to the Traffic Enforcement Investigation Department (JSPT) of the Port Dickson District Police Headquarters for further investigation.

What’s even more surprising, according to a statement by PDRM, the 25-year-old suspect has 8 records involving drugs and crime and he is taken to the Port Dickson Court today (September 18) for the remand process.

Video tular anggota JPJ dirempuh penunggang motosikal ketika sekatan jalan raya dikatakan berlaku di Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.



Kedengaran dalam video lelaki itu tidak mahu berhenti kerana tidak memiliki lesen.



"Kau langgar orang lari, kau berhenti la saman, baru 100 takda… pic.twitter.com/iWnKL8idWY — MYNEWSHUB (@mynewshub) September 17, 2023

The Video of JPJ Officer Being Rammed Went Viral

Previously, video of the JPJ officer being hit by a motorcycle while on duty went viral and has flooded social media since yesterday.

In the video, the officer was hurled upwards by the strong impact, causing his entire body to be thrown onto the road. After the collision, the officer was seen unable to move and had to be lifted by his teammates into a JPJ vehicle. He was then brought to the hospital for further treatment.

According to the JPJ statement, the officer suffered an injury on his hands and legs. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.

“You hit someone and run, you should just stop and get fined; it’s just 100 ringgit for not having a license,” said an enforcer to the rider at the scene.

JPJ Launches Special Motorcycle Operation in 2023

For your information, JPJ has launched a Special Motorcycle Operation in 2023 for a month-long period nationwide from 1 September to 30 September 2023.

The objective of this operation is to strengthen compliance with the law and to instill awareness on road safety violations under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333).

At the same time, JPJ advises the public not to flee or act irresponsibly when encoutering the Roadblock Enforcement Operation conducted by JPJ.

