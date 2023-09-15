Ten-Year-Old Arrested For Stealing Luxury Watches Worth RM2 Million In Hong Kong 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A 10-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a luxury shop in Hong Kong. The youngster, along with two of his friends, stole 20 luxury watches worth HK$3.7 million (RM2 million) from the shop, VIP Station on Monday.

The youngster was said to have wielded a hammer during the robbery. And his accomplices were not much older than him. One of them is 14-years-old and the other is 19-years-old.

Instagram

The robbery, as reported by The Straits Times, started with the 10-year-old and 14-year-old entering the outlet in their school uniform.

Upon the entrance of the 19-year-old senior, the group started smashing the display cases in the store with a butcher’s knife and a sledgehammer. The trio then made it off with 20 of the watches in 30 seconds.

A female employee of the store, unfortunately, was injured in the incident. She suffered minor injuries on her hand and was given medical treatment at the hospital.

Instagram

Though the young delinquents managed to escape, they were eventually caught by the authorities. The 19-year-old who is of Pakistani descent, was arrested first on Monday, followed by the younger boys on Wednesday.

The 10-year-old boy apparently was paid HK$5000 (RM2992.36) for skipping school and taking part in the robbery. He was taken back to the store for crime scene reconstruction on Wednesday afternoon.

Freepik

Whereas, another boy, a 17-year-old who is believed to be the brother of one of the suspects, was also taken into custody for misleading the police by claiming to know nothing about the robbery.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.