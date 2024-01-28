[Watch] Kedah Police Hunt Men Who Robbed Convenience Store Using Fire Extinguishers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The police are on the hunt for two men who robbed a convenience store in Guar Chempedak, near Yan, Kedah, with a fire extinguisher, last Thursday around 7.25pm.

Based on the CCTV recording, one of the robbers caught the two saleswomen off guard by spraying the women with a fire extinguisher.

With both women distracted, the other robber grabbed the cash register from the cashier and ran.

Both robbers wore black hoodies and bright yellow gloves. Throughout the video, one of the robbers could be heard telling the women to be quiet.

Yan police chief Deputy Superintendent Shahnaz Akhtar Haji said the shop owner suffered a loss of RM2,800 from this incident.

Fortunately, both women were not hurt in the incident. The police said the case will be investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code.

Netizens were glad the women were unharmed. They believe it’s best to fully adopt QR pay at shops.

Adopting cashless payments in shops helps to reduce the chances of robbery and reduce losses if a robbery can’t be prevented.

They also hoped the authorities would apprehend the suspects quickly.

