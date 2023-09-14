Y-Capsule Accommodation For Youth At Only RM10 A Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Those who have just graduated or are looking for work can find it difficult trying to gain a footing, especially when it comes to finding a place to stay.

Apart from travel expenses, accommodation is also a problem for many as rentals in big cities like Kuala Lumpur can be expensive.

This prompted the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) to launch an initiative called Y-Capsule to help with temporary accommodation as they go on a job hunt.

The Y-Capsule initiative is located at the International Youth Centre’s (IYC) Residence in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras and was launched by Minister Hannah Yeoh, as reported by Berita Harian.

The initiative will open tomorrow and is available for Malaysian citizens aged between 18 and 40 for RM10 a day.

She said the accommodation is aimed at helping those undergoing industry training, looking for jobs or those with jobs but still going through a hard time getting a place to stay.

“I hope this will encourage more youths to get motivated to work especially those from out of town, with a low rate,” Yeoh said.

The initiative is a joint effort with IYC@Residence’s building management.

It has five dormitories with 54 beds and facilities such as cooking, self-service launderette and internet.

It is also located near a bus stop. Among the buses that stop there are the T402 (Taman Midah), T400 (MRT Cochrane) and GOKL-11 (MRT Maluri).

According to Yeoh who is also a member of the National Employment Council, statistics show that 38 per cent of the homeless population in the nation’s capital are youths between the ages of 18 and 30.

This is what prompted the ministry to kickstart Y-Capsule.

“It is difficult for us to obtain the funds to build new facilities, which is why we looked at the current facilities and started this programme. I urge other government agencies to also utilise their space for youths like this,” she said.

She added that for the second quarter this year, statistics from the National Statistics Department show that 6.08 million employees in the country are youths.

What is IYC?

The IYC is a non-governmental association (NGO) under the purview of KBS. It was formed in 1985 following a cabinet decision. Prior to that, the late Tan Sri Kampo Harada from the Nihon Shuji Educational Federation in Japan had agreed to donate 1 billion Yen for the construction of the centre.

It was then officiated by then Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed on 16 April 1998. Among the initiatives carried out by IYC are IYC4Peace, SDG School and IYC Urban Farming.

For more information and booking arrangements for Y-Capsule, call +603-9171 9204 or +603-9171 9205.

