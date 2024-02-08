Sim Leisure Launches ESCAPE Greenie Program To Inspire Malaysian Youth To Love Nature

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia-born international theme park developer, Sim Leisure Group Ltd (SLG), launched ESCAPE Greenie Program, a new expanded eco-literacy program for Malaysian primary school children, developed to encourage them to develop a love for nature so they will ultimately want to protect and preserve it.

This program was first introduced at ESCAPE Penang in 2019 as a ‘hands-on’ school education program to awaken school children’s green awareness and their love of nature through a range of DIY activities in the park where children learn about nature, sustainable living principles and environmental protection, attracting 25,000 primary school students yearly.

The Greenie Program will be expanded to reach over 150,000 primary school children across Malaysia (including those from underprivileged, disadvantaged and lower socio-economic backgrounds) over the next three years through partnering with like-minded companies focused on sustainability education.

A dedicated Education Centre will be established as an integral part of the program offering at each park, starting with ESCAPE Penang, and eventually expanding to all future ESCAPE Parks. The program will include both in-classroom and outside of class learning.

Sim Leisure will subsidise the Greenie Program to offer a special rate (including lunch) for qualifying primary school children from across Malaysia and is looking to partner with companies to become corporate or funding partners of the Greenie Program to make it as accessible and affordable to as many Malaysian school children as possible.

A&W (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Etika Sdn Bhd and RHB Bank Berhad are the first corporate partners of the Greenie Program following a signing ceremony on 7 February between Sim Leisure Group executive chairman Datuk Sim Choo Kheng, CEO A&W Malaysia George Ang, CEO of Etika Group of Companies (Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei) Santharuban Thurai Sundaram and Managing Director and CEO RHB Islamic Bank Berhad Datuk Adissadikin Ali.

Sim expressed his enthusiasm regarding the signing.

For many years now it has been a long-held ambition of mine to inspire young Malaysians to love nature and raise the level of eco-literacy among the youth to ultimately help protect and preserve the natural environment. I have always maintained that if you want children to protect nature, they must first fall in love with nature. And our ESCAPE Parks provide the perfect environment to facilitate this. Sim Leisure Group executive chairman Datuk Sim Choo Kheng

Sim added that ESCAPE Penang has fulfilled its vision of creating an adventure park that’s both fun and environmentally-friendly, combining excitement with conservation.

During the signing event, Sim highlighted another sustainability groundbreaking initiative, with the recent installation of a photovoltaic solar power plant in ESCAPE Penang, that will see 50% of the park’s electricity consumption coming from renewable energy, making a further step towards becoming Malaysia’s first truly carbon-neutral theme park.

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.