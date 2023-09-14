Nurin Jazlin’s Dad’s Wish On Her 24th Birthday Touches Hearts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

16 years since after his daughter’s murder, Jazimin Abdul Jalil, father of Nurin Jazlin, the 8-year-old who was kidnapped and killed in 2007, wrote a touching birthday wish for his late daughter on his Facebook page.

He often wishes his second daughter – who would have been 24 years old on 11 September this year – on her birthday to remember her.

His caption read, “Happy 24th Birthday Kak Ngah. You were lent to us on 11 Sept 1999 and you returned to Him on 17 Sept 2007. Happy Birthday. [crying emoji]. Al-Fatihah,”.

He also said that he missed her in the picture that he posted.

Netizens were tearful

Online users flooded the comment section, expressing their sadness and sympathy with their own wishes.

A lot of them wished her a happy birthday too, and for her soul to rest in peace in heaven.

Some even said that if she were still alive, she would be a beautiful young lady.

One user even said that even if the perpetrator got away in this life, know that the payment for his punishment will be so much more in the hereafter.

The tragic case

The case of Nurin Jazlin Jazlimin shocked the whole nation in September 2007.

On 20 August 2007, Nurin left home by herself to head to a night market in Wangsa Maju. Her family were desperately worried when she didn’t came home after that. They made a police report and posters of Nurin were plastered across Kuala Lumpur. Everyone in Malaysia was looking for her.

It was on the fateful morning of 11 September when her body was found, naked, bent in a feotal position, and stuffed inside a blue sports bag. Her body was harmed in unspeakable ways and they believed she died of bacterial infection after her rectum ruptured.

Her parents, Jazimin Abdul Jalil and Norazian Bistaman couldn’t identify her at first due to the dreadful abuse her body had been subjected to, but DNA tests verified that the body was indeed their daughter.

She was laid to rest in the Muslim cemetery in Taman Ibukota, Setapak, on 21 September.

Police have been hunting for the perpetrators since the murder in 2007 and the case still remains unsolved until today. Her assailants remains at large.

NST reported that Jazimin urged the police to reopen her case in 2018 and use modern technology to find her, but the plea was never granted.

