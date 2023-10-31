Father Beats Son On His 12th Birthday, Waves Machete Around, Too

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A horrific incident unfolded in Kedah when a 12-year-old boy suffered soft tissue injuries from a physical assault inflicted by his biological father.

What makes this even more distressing is that the incident took place in Kampung Perah on the evening of 29 October, precisely when the child was celebrating his birthday.

Police Report Filed by Victim’s Stepmother

According to Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood, the Gerik District Police Chief, the report about this incident was filed at 5:50 PM by the victim’s stepmother.

“The incident, which happened around 5 pm, occurred after the 37-year-old suspect entered the complainant’s house and proceeded to punch and kick his son on the back.

“The suspect also acted aggressively, swinging a machete he had in his hand, almost hitting the victim,” he was quoted by Kosmo.

The child was subsequently taken to the Gerik Hospital Emergency Unit for treatment and examination, revealing soft tissue injuries on his back and thigh.

Father Detained for Further Investigation

In response to the incident, Superintendent Zulkifli confirmed that the child’s father has been detained for further investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

“Based on the investigation, the child was brought to his 35-year-old stepmother’s house last night at 6.00 PM to celebrate his birthday.

“The child stayed at his stepmother’s house and was supposed to be sent back today.

“Further investigation is underway to determine the suspect’s motive for assaulting his child and causing these injuries,” he added.

Child Protection Under the Law

In a report by Berita Harian, legal expert Fahmi Abd Moin explained that Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 outlines offences related to child abuse, neglect, and exposure to harmful situations.

The Act stipulates that those found guilty, including parents or guardians, may face a maximum prison sentence of up to 20 years, a fine of RM50,000, or both.

“Those who have custody of a child and then subject them to actions that may cause the child physical and emotional harm can be charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001,” Fahmi clarified.

