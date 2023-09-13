KBS Confirms One Perdana Fellow Dropped Over Fake Cert, Is It Azhar Ali?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) announced this evening that one participant of the Perdana Fellowship programme has been dropped.

This was after they found one of the achievements listed to be dubious.

Without actually naming the person, KBS in a statement said they were made aware of a viral sharing of a Perdana Fellow participant who had been placed at the International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI).

“For one of the achievements listed, after checking with the organiser, we found that the certificate submitted was not genuine,” KBS said.

“With regard to this, the person will be dropped from the Perdana Fellows programme for breaching the programme’s agreement. However, the person will be offered counselling,” KBS added.

The Perdana Fellowship programme is a mentoring and internship initiative to provide Malaysian youths with the opportunity to learn about public policy and governance under various ministries.

KENYATAAN MEDIA



FELO GAGAL BUKTIKAN SIJIL YANG TULEN AKAN DITAMATKAN DARI TERUS MENYERTAI PROGRAM FELO PERDANA#TeamKBS #DemiMalaysia #MalaysiaMADANI pic.twitter.com/dVlYskQtIG — KBSMalaysia (@KBSMalaysia) September 13, 2023

International Trade and Industry minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said he was aware of the issue concerning a Perdana Fellow who had been placed at his ministry.

“The selection and placement of Perdana Fellows are managed by the secretariat at KBS. MITI is cooperating with KBS for further action,” he said in a Twitter post.

Saya ambil maklum isu yang dibangkitkan tentang Felo Perdana yang ditempatkan di MITI.



Pemilihan dan agihan Felo Perdana diuruskan oleh Sekretariat Felo Perdana di @KBSMalaysia. MITI sedang bekerjasama dengan KBS untuk tindakan selanjutnya. — Tengku Zafrul 🇲🇾 (@tzafrul_aziz) September 13, 2023

So who is KBS talking about?

The viral sharing concerns Perdana Fellow Muhammad Azhar Ali.

People started scrutinizing Azhar’s credentials after it was revealed that he was a Perdana Fellow placed under MITI.

The Perdana Fellowship Alumni Association (PFAA) called for an official investigation into Azhar’s qualifications and achievements after the public criticism.

Previously, Azhar was caught in a controversy in 2020 when he claimed he won a NASA scholarship and was named one of its Citizen Scientists for scoring in the top 1% of their Artemis Student Challenge Programme.

It was revealed to be likely a hoax. Azhar claimed he was probably the victim of an online scam.

