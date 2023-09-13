Perdana Fellows Alumni Association Calls For Investigation Into Azhar Ali’s Credentials

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Perdana Fellows Alumni Association (PFAA) has released a statement about Muhammad Azhar Ali who is suspected of misrepresenting his credentials.

The issue came to light recently when it was revealed that Azhar is a Fellow placed under the International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) and his credentials had been questioned by netizens.

PFAA said it does not possess the authority to conduct background checks on applicants during the selection process.

It stated its primary focus is to function as the programme’s alumni and foster continuous engagement and development for the association.

Nevertheless, PFAA has submitted an official letter to the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

PFAA reiterated that the selection process for the Perdana Fellows Programme must remain fair, transparent, and merit-based.

PFAA president Syed Mohamed Arif said the association is also dedicated to upholding the integrity and reputation of the programme.

The programme provides youths the opportunities for personal and professional growth through participation in policy advocacy discussions within their respective Ministries.

Previously in 2020, Azhar claimed to have received a scholarship from NASA and was named a Citizen Scientist. Both claims have been debunked as a hoax. At the time, Azhar said he could have been scammed online.

