Beloved Newscaster Raymond Goh Of TV3 Dies

Beloved newscaster Raymond Goh died this morning at about 10.43am.

The long-time TV3 newscaster for Nightline, whose Muslim name is Muhammad Zaman Goh Abdullah had been hospitalised after suffering from stroke.

Buletin TV3 said his death was confirmed by his wife Faridah Teh.

It added that funeral prayers would be conducted at the At-Taqwa Mosque in Taman Tun Dr Ismail after Asar prayers.

Goh would be laid to rest after that at the Bukit Kiara Muslim cemetery.

“Once again, the family of Raymond would like to express our gratitude to his friends and supporters for the outpouring of love and support during this trying period,” read the statement from the family.

Man With The Golden Voice

Goh is a veteran news anchor with over 30 years of experience in the broadcasting industry.

He is most prominent as the newscaster of TV3’s Nightline.

Throughout his career, Goh has gained the respect of many with his captivating voice and commendable journalism.

Many described him as “the man with the golden voice”.

