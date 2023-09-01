Veteran News Reporter In Critical Condition After Suffering From Stroke

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

TV3 Nightline news anchor, Raymond Goh has been hospitalised after suffering from a stroke. Goh is reportedly in critical condition and is currently being warded at Assunta Hospital in Petaling Jaya.

The update came from Goh’s former student Abdullah Pak Lah, who broke the news with a heartfelt Facebook post.

“One of the nicest and (most) kind-hearted souls I have ever known,” said Abdullah in his post.

Facebook

He then went on to seek favour from the public, asking them to pray for Goh’s recovery. Goh’s former colleague, Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi, also requested a similar favour from the public.

“I was the first batch of TV3’s news anchors alongside Raymond Goh among others and I can tell you, back then, anchoring the news was something else.

“As I type this now, Raymond is in ICU and fighting for his life. May I ask that you say a prayer for him, please,” pleaded Ras Adiba in her online post.

Facebook

Gold standard of newscasters

Goh is a veteran news anchor who has over 30 years of experience in the broadcasting industry. He is, however, prominently known for anchoring TV3’s Nightline news bulletin.

And throughout his career, he has gained the respect of many with his captivating voice and commendable journalism. In fact, many described him as “the man with the golden voice”.

RaymondGoh.com

Aside from journalism, Goh also lent his voice to various commercials, documentaries, and corporate videos.

In recent years, he also started giving back by mentoring individuals who were keen on developing their speaking and presentation skills.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.