Woman Dies After Car Hits Back Of Lorry On North-South Expressway

A 30-year-old woman died behind the wheel after hitting a container lorry at KM 249.9 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) near the Senawang R&R exit on 2 September.

The woman was travelling alone in a Perodua Ativa and was heading to Melaka from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Seremban police chief Superintendent Mohd Rosli Ishak said the woman died at the scene around 7.45am due to injuries to the head and body.

Viewer discretion is advised to watch the video below.

It’s suspected the woman lost control of her car and hit the back of the Volvo container lorry that was driven by a 43-year-old man.

The lorry was allegedly parked at the side of the road because the driver was waiting his turn to park at the space for heavy vehicles in the busy R&R.

The body was sent to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban for post-mortem. The case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is encouraged to contact the lead investigator Inspector Muhamad Alif at 018-2029479 or the Seremban police station at 06-6033222 to help with the investigation.

The family intends to take legal action

According to China Press, the victim’s family is planning to use the dashcam video to pursue legal action against the lorry driver or the company.

The family said the victim was driving home on her own after dropping her boyfriend off at the airport.

They claimed the lorries were parked at the roadside illegally. They believe the first red lorry blocked the victim’s view and she was unable to dodge the blue lorry parked in front in time.

The victim’s friend lamented on Facebook that the accident could have been avoided.

China Press also reported that the victim’s boyfriend had been informed and would fly back from China as soon as possible.

