[Watch] MetMalaysia Conducts Tsunami Drill In Mersing

The Mersing Disaster Management Committee (JBPD) in collaboration with MetMalaysia and other disaster management agencies have carried out a tsunami drill at Kampung Sri Lalang Laut today (5 September).

On Facebook, MetMalaysia said the programme participants included various rescue units, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community members.

The tsunami drill is crucial to help equip the community to prepare for and manage disaster situations.

The training also helps evaluate the understanding and readiness of people who live near the sea in case a disaster takes place. It’ll prepare them to better save their community, belongings, and their lives in the event of a tsunami.

Previously, MetMalaysia announced that it’ll hold a tsunami drill at the Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim and reminded residents not to be alarmed by the loud sirens that are part of the drill.

Malaysia last experienced a tsunami in 2004. The tsunami was triggered by an earthquake measuring 9.0 magnitude on the western coast of Sumatra on 26 December 2004.

The tsunami disaster took 68 lives in Malaysia with 6 people missing and hundreds injured in the aftermath.

