Biker In Bukit Mertajam Wanted For Indecent Exposure In Public

The police are currently on the hunt for a man who behaved indecently in the Alma area of Bukit Mertajam.

Videos of the man went viral last night on social media, showing the man in a grey shirt with his helmet on, exposing his genitals in public.

In the viral 25 and 29-second videos, the man exposed his genitals next to the car and continued his “business” even after standing on top of his motorcycle.

As reported by Kosmo!, Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Tan Cheng San, said that police are now tracking down a red Yamaha LC135 motorcycle with fake registration numbers, belonging to the suspect.

The incident was believed to have happened at 9 a.m. yesterday (3 September) in the parking area near Pizza Hut Alma, Bukit Mertajam, Penang.

At the time of the incident, the man suddenly approached the complainant, a local woman who was in a car.



He (the suspect) then unzipped his pants and exposed his genitals to the complainant before leaving shortly after. Assistant Commissioner Tan Cheng San, Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief

As a result of the incident, the woman made a police report at the Bukit Mertajam Police Station, and the case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offenses Act 1955.

The police also welcome anyone with any information about the incident to report to the investigating officer Inspector Mohd. Yusrashidi Yussof, at 017-4336334 or contact any nearby police station.

