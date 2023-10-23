KTM Train To Padang Besar Allegedly Experienced Power Supply Disruption

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

KTM Berhad seems to be experiencing electricity supply disruption today (23 October) along the route to Padang Besar.

Yesterday, KTM announced on Facebook that it was experiencing power supply disruption due to fallen trees on the tracks in the Klang Valley sector. This affected the Batu Caves-Sungai Gadut and Pulau Sebang-Batu Caves routes.

Today, Twitter user Samantha (@samantha_chong) was on a KTM train heading to Padang Besar, Perlis, when the train stopped on the track around 11am due to a power supply disruption.

KTM train to Padang Besar stopped on the track due to power supply interruption since 11am.



I am glad this is a train not a plane. pic.twitter.com/O7MEzaIiGk — Samantha Chong 🇲🇾 (@Samantha__chong) October 23, 2023

Unfortunately, passengers were left sitting in the growing heat inside the train because the windows and doors were kept closed.

The passengers aboard the train were allegedly not informed of what went wrong with the train, prompting Samantha to urge KTM to revise its Emergency Response Plan (ERP).

She said passengers pressed the intercom for help but received no reply. They couldn’t open the doors and windows because a special key was required to open them.

To minimise the heat that was building up in the train, Samantha uploaded a picture showing how she blocked the sunlight coming in through the windows with a green umbrella.

I feel so creative now pic.twitter.com/3939CLww0R — Samantha Chong 🇲🇾 (@Samantha__chong) October 23, 2023

After a while, the train was driven manually back to Bukit Mertajam, Penang. The electricity on the train came back on after an hour into the journey.

It didn’t take long for the electricity to go off again which prompted some passengers to laugh.

By this time, KTM staff moved from coach to coach trying to solve the power supply issues. The train then stopped again for more than 95 minutes before passengers were put on another train that was delayed for 2 hours.

Other Twitter users, believed to be passengers aboard the train, also voiced their disappointment regarding KTM’s poor service.

A netizen alleged that this was a reoccurring issue along the Padang Besar-Butterworth route.

So far, KTM Berhad has not given a statement regarding this issue on its official social media pages nor responded to Twitter users’ complaints.

@ktm_berhad More than an hour, the passengers on board KTM Komuter from Butterworth- Padang Besar are stuck due to ‘bekalan electrik terputus’. Come on KTMB, you guys can do better than this. — yaashini (@yaashini23) October 23, 2023

Masalah terputus bekalan elektrik dan masalah semboyan semakin kerap berlaku bagi laluan komuter Padang Besar – Butterworth telah menjejaskan sebahagian besar pengguna berulang ke tempat kerja. Mohon pihak terbabit mengambil tindakan segera@ktm_berhad @anthonyloke @MOTMalaysia pic.twitter.com/JdU13RJfr7 — Yone (@itsme_yone) October 19, 2023

Baru ke aku tweet pasal masalah bekalan elektrik dan semboyan laluan Padang Besar <> Butterworth minggu lepas @anthonyloke @MOTMalaysia @ktm_berhad https://t.co/fFs1SHzyFr — Yone (@itsme_yone) October 23, 2023

