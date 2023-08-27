Dog Died While Attached To Leash Outside Penang Home, Owner Claims It Was An Accident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A dog owner in Penang is suspected of animal abuse after his pet dog was found dead while hanging on a leash in the house compound.

The incident was brought to the attention of Penang Hope of Strays (PHOS) founder Lim Shiang Mey who posted the heartbreaking story on Facebook on 25 August.

Based on picture evidence taken by neighbours, the dog was identified as a Rottweiler and was attached to a leash that was hung to the beam of a home in Taman Impian Ria, Bukit Mertajam.

After lodging a report with the Veterinary Services Department (DVS), Lim rushed to the scene but the dog and the owner could not be found.

However, she noticed scratch marks on the floor next to the wall, an indication that the poor dog must have struggled to break free.

Scratch marks could be seen on the floor, indicating the dog might have struggled to break free. Image: Penang Hope of Strays/FB

Neighbours said the dog was beaten frequently

Lim told Oriental Daily that she managed to speak to the neighbours there who shared shocking details about the dog owners.

The neighbours said the Rottweiler was six months old and was bought for RM1,800. They claimed the dog owner beat the dog regularly.

The neighbours also claimed that the owner refused to give the dog to them when they tried to intervene.

It was revealed that the dog owner asked a neighbour to help dispose of the dead dog’s body.

The neighbour who discarded the dog’s body in an oil palm plantation nearby led DVS officers to the location.

DVS sent the dog’s body for autopsy and would be formally taking over the investigation of the case.

Neighbours added that the dog owner reared other dogs before but the fates of the previous dogs were unknown.

Dog owner claims dog’s death was an accident

The dog owner tried approaching Lim to explain the incident and claimed that he loves dogs. He further claimed that the Rottweiler’s death was an accident.

Despite his explanations, Lim firmly believes that the dog faced abuse as the leash had no knots but there was evidence of a struggle based on the multiple scratch marks on the floor.

If convicted, those guilty of animal abuse or neglect face a 3-year imprisonment, a fine ranging from RM20,000 to a maximum amount of RM100,000, or both.

