Johor Gov To Help Two Orphaned Siblings After Family Dies In Segamat Crash

The Johor government is ready to help the surviving family members of the tragic road accident that killed the parents and four of their children in Jalan Segamat-Kuantan on Friday.

The family is survived by two children, the eldest son Abdul Rahman Amir Ruddin, 19, and his brother Abdullah Amir Ruddin, 15.

State Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the state government will assist both boys in any way they can.

According to the New Straits Times, Abdullah Amir Ruddin was put under a medically induced coma at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Segamat Hospital due to his extensive injuries.

Mohd Fared said he was affected by the tragedy because the boys’ father Amir Ruddin Ismail, 46, was an imam at a mosque in Kluang, while their mother Norahimah Noor Muhammad, 43, taught at a religious school in Felda Kemedak, Segamat.

Both victims in a way are close to my heart as they are employees under my portfolio. We will try to help the two young boys if there is anything that can be done for them. We share their grief and yesterday we provided a contribution. State Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid wrote on Facebook

Abdul Rahman Amir Ruddin, who is a bilal (muezzin) at the Ladang Selai surau near Kluang, said it never crossed his mind that he would see his family for the last time.

He didn’t join his family to send off his mother as he had matters to attend to. He only received the devastating news from a relative after reaching Tangkak.

The last message he received from his family was at 3.08pm telling him they were leaving now.

Before leaving for Segamat, his father reminded him to be charitable and to donate (sedekah).

He said the act of ‘sedekah’ can open doors for us. I will remember his words forever. Abdul Rahman Amir Ruddin

