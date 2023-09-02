[Watch] Tragic Car Accident Claims Six Lives Of A Family On Segamat – Kuantan Road

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A tragic car accident has claimed the lives of six people, including three young girls and a five-year-old boy.

The accident occurred on the Segamat to Kuantan Road around 6:40 p.m. on Friday (1 September).

Segamat District Police Chief Superintendent Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said the horrific car accident involving five vehicles occurred near the Petronas Plant around 6:37 p.m.

The accident is believed to have occurred when a Honda HRV travelling from Kuantan towards Segamat slowed down due to road repair work in front of it.

A lorry carrying sand failed to brake and hit the back of the Honda HRV, causing it to collide with a Proton Wira.

The sand lorry entered the opposite lane and crashed into a Perodua Alza, killing six people and injuring two others.

The deceased were identified as Amir Ruddin Ismail, his wife Norahimah Noor Muhamad, and their children Fatimatulzahrah, Seri Khadijah Aqilah, Rufaidatul Asyariyah, and Muhammad Assyakrawi.

Another son of the victims and the lorry driver were treated at Segamat Hospital for severe chest and body injuries.

#Segamat Polis mengesahkan enam beranak maut dalam kemalangan di kilometer 5, Jalan Segamat-Kuantan, di sini, petang semalam.https://t.co/XgqB60S0Rq — Harian Metro (@hmetromy) September 2, 2023

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and witnesses with information are urged to contact the Segamat Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division or the nearest police station.

All bodies have been taken to the Segamat Hospital Forensic Department for further action.

The accident has caused widespread shock and sadness in Malaysia, with many offering condolences to the family of those who lost their lives.

Several accidents have occurred on the Segamat-Kuantan road, a federal highway from Segamat, Johor, to Gambang near Kuantan.

In 2019, a family of six lost their lives in a car accident on this road involving a lorry and four cars.

Another fatal accident occurred on the same road in 2023, resulting in five deaths.

Jalan segamat-kuantan memang bahaya…and lori2 pun selalu speeding….al fatihah buat keluarga arwah https://t.co/mojgQWQpOp — Arisson Becker (@arifizzue) February 18, 2019

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.