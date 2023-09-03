Elderly Man Suffers Bruises, Cracked Forehead After Robbers Attacked His Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An elderly man was attacked by robbers in his home in Kampung Gemuruh, Kuala Pilah, in the early hours of 31 August.

77-year-old Saedin Abdul Hamid, a former soldier, said his wife Noriah Rose, 77, heard someone opening the window at home around 3am.

He went to the bathroom to check but found nothing amiss. Five men rushed in and attacked him once he was back in the bedroom.

It was said the robbers broke into the house through the kitchen windows. They were masked and came in armed.

After repeatedly hitting Saedin, they demanded he hand over the money from selling cows and goats and threatened him with a parang to his neck. They also tied up his hands and legs.

His wife who was in the next room was brought to the front of the house. She wasn’t tied up but was told by the robbers to keep quiet while they ransacked the house.

The robbers broke into the house through the kitchen window. Image: Sinar Harian

Sinar Harian reported that the robbers broke down locked room doors using a gas tank.

The robbers got away with valuables belonging to Saedin’s children including his wife’s cash worth RM6,500 and jewellery like chains and rings worth RM26,000.

The robbers got away around 4am, and Saedin managed to drive himself and his wife to their second child’s home in Taman Wira Jaya, which was 2km away from their house.

He then sought treatment at Hospital Tuanku Ampuan Najihah (HTAN) Kuala Pilah. Saedin suffered bruises on his body, especially the right leg, and a cracked forehead.

It’s believed that his right leg was hit about 14 times with a blunt object. Fortunately, he didn’t suffer any broken bones.

Saedin believed the robbers targeted the wrong house because he doesn’t rear cows and goats.

He thinks the robbers’ actual target was his relative who lives next door and rears the animals.

Saedin lodged a police report on the same day around 8.13am at the Melang police station.

Kuala Pilah police chief Superintendent Amran Mohd Ghani said the case will be investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

