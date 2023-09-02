Family Of Malaysian Student Murdered In Taiwan To Receive RM262,411 Compensation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The family of a Malaysian woman who was murdered by a Taiwanese man in 2022 will receive compensation of NT$1.8 million (about RM262,411), the Shilin district prosecutors office said.

Malay Mail reported that the compensation was sought by Chai’s family with the assistance of the Association for Victims Support.

The 24-year-old Malaysian woman was a university student identified by her surname Chai.

She was murdered in her apartment on Dadong Road in Taipei by a man believed to be her boyfriend named Chen Po-yen.

She was murdered over money matters after allegedly dating Chen for less than a week.

He claimed it was an accident and only wanted to scare Chai after she failed to give him NT99,999 (about RM14,571).

An autopsy revealed that she had been suffocated and suffered a broken neck.

According to Free Malaysia Today, prosecutors found that Chen strangled Chai with his bare hands.

The murder was discovered when Chen confessed he killed her while he was rushed to the hospital after a suicide attempt.

While studying in Taiwan, Chai worked as a part-time model and live streamer on social media platforms.

