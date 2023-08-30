Bukit Aman Investigating Tun Mahathir For Sedition

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police confirmed that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had given his statement on 29 August 2023 over his speech that allegedly incited contempt and disloyalty to the royal institution.

The police also took statements from the Malay Proclamation secretariat chairman Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan and Datuk Marzuki Yahya to assist in the investigation.

The case is investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The police reiterated that the investigation is still ongoing and advised the public not to speculate on the matter or share misleading information.

The public is also advised to use social media responsibly and not make statements that may disturb harmony and unity, especially when they involve 3R issues (Ruler, Religion, Race).

Dr Mahathir was first called by cops on 2 June over his Malay Proclamation initiative.

Earlier in the day, Dr Mahathir said the government had no right to ban anything, including prohibiting people from speaking about 3R issues, unless it affects national security.

Taking to social media, he claimed the ban on talking about 3R issues was too vague and it was unhealthy for the public if they didn’t get to voice their problems.

He further implied that the ban was ironic since the “tough ruling” was carried out by a Reformist.

What did Mahathir say or do to get him investigated?

On 6 June, Dr Mahathir made a Malay Proclamation during a meeting that listed 12 key problems supposedly faced by Malays.

The Malay Proclamation was a 12-point document aimed at “uniting and restoring” the rights of the Malays by putting aside all political ideologies.

In early May, several PAS leaders including PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang also signed the Malay Proclamation.

The people in attendance included PAS Vice President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and its Bachok member of parliament Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman.

In April, Bersatu, led by deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu with its information chief Datuk Razali Idris and supreme council member Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, attended a breaking-of-fast event hosted by the secretariat of the Malay Proclamation.

Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin had also met Mahathir to discuss his Malay Proclamation.

Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamis said the proclamation was just a political stunt and served no tangible solutions to the Malay Muslim community.

Azmi said the proclamation regurgitated old narratives and provided nothing inspiring. He believes the Malays should not give too much attention to such proclamations but demand better social-economic policies instead.

It’s the same old thing as the Malay Dignity Congress and the Malay Economics Resolution. There’s just nothing new here. Mapim president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamis

