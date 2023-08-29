Special “Malaysia Merdeka” Number Plates Open For Booking

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you looking to adorn your beloved car with special number plates this Merdeka month?

You might just be in luck because the Road Transport Department is opening booking tenders for special registration numbers with the prefix and suffix of M in conjunction with Merdeka Day celebrations.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the “M___M” series signified “Malaysia Merdeka” or “Malaysia Madani” to mark the 66th Independence Day celebrations.

Bidding is open to the public from Thursday (31 August) to Monday (4 September) at www.jpjebid.jpj.gov.my.

The minimum bid for the golden numbers starts from RM20,000, RM3,000 for attractive numbers, RM800 for popular numbers, and RM300 for running numbers.

On another note, Loke said the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) audio of the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) plane that crashed in Bandar Elmina was successfully extracted in the United States yesterday.

Loke said the voice recording, especially the last 30 minutes, was clear and in good condition.

The data has been transmitted back to Malaysia via email and is being analysed.

The 17 August plane crash killed all eight passengers on board the aircraft, a car driver, and a motorcyclist.

