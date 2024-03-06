No More JPJ Officers In The Car During Driving Tests?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is set to introduce the electronic driving test and training system (e-Testing) in April, as announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

The new system allows candidates to undergo the test without the presence of JPJ officers in the vehicle.

Instead, the candidate’s performance will be electronically evaluated using detectors and cameras, providing real-time results and enhancing the integrity of the assessment process, according to Bernama.

Loke highlighted that the e-Testing initiative, initially announced in 2020, has undergone pilot testing at various driving institutes.

Currently, candidates can choose between the traditional test and e-Testing until the full implementation in 2030.

Loke emphasised the benefits for e-Testing candidates, including the option for a second attempt on the same day at no extra cost for each failed test element.

Candidates only need to retake the failed elements, avoiding a complete reexamination of Part II, such as the manual test.

Additionally, e-Testing users will receive priority in test reservations and a RM10 rebate for learner’s driving license issuance.

Currently, three driving institutes are ready to implement the e-Testing system, with a six-year grace period for institutes to transition from manual testing: Institut Memandu Surfine Hitech, Hulu Langat in Selangor; Pusat Latihan Memandu Berjaya Bhd, Ulu Tiram in Johor; and Institut Lima Bintang Abadi Sdn Bhd in Penang.

Loke also announced that driving institutes can establish test centres for computerised legal tests at their premises to reduce waiting times for candidates.

This initiative aims to streamline the process by allowing candidates to take both the computerised and circuit tests at the same location.

Institutes interested in opening KPP (Driver Education Curriculum) Test Centres can apply starting from April 2024, with approved institutes required to implement an e-Testing system within one year.

