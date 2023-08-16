Flash floods In Shah Alam Due To The Heavy Rain

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Due to the heavy downpour today (16 August) for almost an hour from 3pm, the Shah Alam area around Section 13 was flooded.

Some of the main roads in the area were flooded to a level that some of the vehicles got stuck. Roads around the area were also flooded with water reportedly at knee level.

On social media platforms, many have shared videos and photos of the floods. Several vehicles were seen stuck in floodwaters.

It was said water almost entered several premises in the vicinity including the Al-Ikhlas Mosque, Section 13, Shah Alam.

Seksyen 13, Shah Alam tengah #banjir sekarang. Hati2 buat semua! pic.twitter.com/BCDIgeOJtE — SIMPANAN EMAS (@MSHAHRULADZHAR) August 16, 2023

Several areas in Shah Alam , Selangor, have been hit by flash floods after heavy rain this afternoon.



🔴 Section 13 Shah Alam were among the areas hit by floods#banjir

pic.twitter.com/yIr3S5taxq — Elill (@Elill_E) August 16, 2023

According to the flood info website of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), as of 6.30 pm, Sungai Damansara in Batu Tiga, Shah Alam exceeded its warning level of 5m, with a reading of 5.51 meters.

Sungai Damansara in Kg. Melayu Subang exceeded its alert level earlier but is decreasing.

Sungai Langat in Pekan Kajang, Hulu Langat exceeded its alert level of 24.40m, with a reading of 24.56m at 6.30pm.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.